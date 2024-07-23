MEDREX promotes women health care (Clean Copy)

The 30th Medical Brigade and Force de Defense Nationale du Burundi medical professionals supported an obstetrics and gynecology clinic to promote women health care during a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) from July 17 to Aug 2, 2024, at Hospital military de Kamenge, Burundi. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah Robie, 512th Field Hospital OB-GYN physician, explains their role in MEDREX. A MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 11:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|931498
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-HJ874-6236
|Filename:
|DOD_110461002
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BUJUMBURA, BI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
