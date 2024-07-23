Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Air Station North Island, California, July 23. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931420
    VIRIN: 240723-N-YX844-1001
    Filename: DOD_110459902
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at San Diego, by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    San Diego
    Naval Air Station North Island
    arrival
    USS Ronald Reagan
    pull-in

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download