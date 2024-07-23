NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Air Station North Island, California, July 23. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb C. Birch)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931419
|VIRIN:
|240723-N-EC000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110459901
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at San Diego, by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.