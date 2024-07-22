Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force 24-4 Media Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-roll stringer of a press conference during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 underpins the NATO alliance’s collective deterrence and commitment to defending the Euro-Atlantic region from hostile actions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931366
    VIRIN: 240723-F-KW266-2001
    Filename: DOD_110458714
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force 24-4 Media Day B-Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-52
    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download