B-roll stringer of a press conference during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 underpins the NATO alliance’s collective deterrence and commitment to defending the Euro-Atlantic region from hostile actions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931366
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-KW266-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110458714
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-4 Media Day B-Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.