U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer, 35th Operation Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist, explains the SERE mission and training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2024. SERE training ensures that at-risk personnel have the knowledge and capability to survive in harsh and austere environments to return safely. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 00:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|931309
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110457802
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SERE Water and Combat Survival Training, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.