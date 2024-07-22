SERE Water and Combat Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer, 35th Operation Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist, explains the SERE mission and training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2024. SERE training ensures that at-risk personnel have the knowledge and capability to survive in harsh and austere environments to return safely. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)