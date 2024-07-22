Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines and Sailors Support Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Chuuk

    CHUUK, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provide humanitarian disaster relief preparation by offloading approximately one thousand bags of rice and three thousand cases of water to Federal States of Micronesia outer island of Chuuk during exercise Koa Moana 24 in the Chuuk Lagoon, July 17, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931293
    VIRIN: 240717-M-WH863-5647
    Filename: DOD_110457306
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CHUUK, PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines and Sailors Support Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Chuuk, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

