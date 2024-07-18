Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines and Sailors Support Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Chuuk

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provide humanitarian disaster relief preparation by offloading approximately one thousand bags of rice and three thousand cases of water to Federal States of Micronesia outer island of Chuuk during exercise Koa Moana 24 in the Chuuk Lagoon, July 5-9, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Sean Arnold) see less | View Image Page

CHUUK, Federated States of Micronesia – In a demonstration of solidarity and resilience, U.S. Marines and Sailors from Koa Moana 24 have been instrumental in helping deliver humanitarian aid support across the archipelago of Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia. Combat Logistics Detachment-West, the resident Koa Moana formation from Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provided limited foreign humanitarian assistance in a distributed, maritime environment. In support of the International Organization for Migration, this initiative strengthens disaster preparedness in the second island chain through the application of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations concepts.



*Building Resilience with the International Organization for Migration*



In partnership with the International Organization for Migration, a crucial United Nations agency addressing migration challenges, the U.S. Marines and Sailors have taken proactive steps to enhance the region's resilience against natural disasters. By leveraging their expertise and resources, they supported the IOM to implement agile crisis response strategies that safeguard lives and improve migration pathways.



Throughout the event, the Marines and Sailors distributed over two thousand bags of rice and three thousand cases of water to Chuuk's outer islands. These resources will play a critical role in fortifying disaster relief preparations for communities on Uman, Dorr, and Utot islands. Distribution of this humanitarian assistance brought great pride to the Marines and Sailors supporting by making a difference to the Chuukese community.



Gunnery Sgt. Sean Arnold, the staff non-commissioned officer in charge of CLD-W, emphasized the significance of this mission: "I couldn't be prouder of my Marines here on Chuuk Island supporting IOM as part of Koa Moana 24. This humanitarian effort to prepare for natural disasters and supply Chuuk's outer islands showcases our commitment and dedication to our partners in Chuuk. It's an honor to serve alongside the Marines on Chuuk Island, making a tangible difference while proudly representing the United States Marine Corps."



*Preparedness and Innovation in Action*



The Marines and Sailors of CLD-W were prepared for this opportunity to support. Prior to deployment, all members renewed their swim qualifications knowing they would be operating around the Chuuk Lagoon’s many inner islands. Under the leadership of Gunnery Sgt. Arnold, who serves as a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival, swimming sustainment is emphasized as a routine facet of the unit’s physical training program.



The humanitarian mission utilized a custom pontoon work barge, owned and operated by IOM UN Migration and the U.S. Agency for International Development Disaster Coordination Office. The vessel, with its aluminum ramp and minimal draft, proved invaluable in navigating the waters and delivering aid efficiently and safely.



*Local Impact and Enduring Partnerships*



The local communities’ reception was overwhelmingly positive, with residents expressing gratitude and appreciation for the aid delivered by the U.S. Marines.



The provision of rice and water is not merely a short-term solution but a catalyst for strengthening community resilience and unity. This intervention underscores the U.S. Marine Corps’ commitment to humanitarian causes and highlights the enduring partnership between the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia.



Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, commanding officer of CLB-13, reiterated the importance of the mission: "The competition in this region, on these islands, is active. If the United States isn’t present doing the thing, then those influences will remain. Our mission is to demonstrate the Marine Corps' steadfast commitment to our partners in the Pacific. We stand ready to continue supporting communities across the region. What Koa Moana is accomplishing here in Chuuk exemplifies what we can achieve when non-DOD agencies, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the host partner work together for a common purpose."



*Looking Ahead: A Model for Future Collaboration*



As Koa Moana 24 continues through the summer, CLB-13's Marines and Sailors are poised to deepen their engagement with Pacific Island partner nations. Beyond delivering humanitarian aid, they aim to extend their engineering expertise and forge positive relationships with local communities, inspiring future generations through their dedication and service.



U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Johnson praised the mission's success: “We are incredibly proud that our teams were able to assist with the delivery of much-needed supplies to the outer islands of Chuuk. As always, we stand ready to work with and help our close friend and ally – the Federated States of Micronesia. Engagements like Koa Moana are just more evidence that we continue to renew our vows of friendship. We look forward to welcoming the Marines back for Koa Moana 2025.”



This initiative not only strengthens regional partnerships but also underscores the profound human impact of military service, showcasing the personal commitment of U.S. servicemembers to making a lasting difference in communities worldwide.