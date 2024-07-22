Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expertise Down to the Wiring

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS,Va. – U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Avionics, Electrical and Armament System Repair Instructors and Advanced Individual Training Students from the 128th Aviation Brigade practice maintenance on Apaches at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 28, 2024. They are responsible for ensuring the Apache maintains key mission capabilities such as communication with Air Command and other aerial assets, and ensuring the weapons systems are functioning to protect the nation from enemies both foreign and domestic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 13:36
    VIRIN: 240628-F-QI804-1002
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expertise Down to the Wiring, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

