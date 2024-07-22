Expertise Down to the Wiring

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS,Va. – U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Avionics, Electrical and Armament System Repair Instructors and Advanced Individual Training Students from the 128th Aviation Brigade practice maintenance on Apaches at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 28, 2024. They are responsible for ensuring the Apache maintains key mission capabilities such as communication with Air Command and other aerial assets, and ensuring the weapons systems are functioning to protect the nation from enemies both foreign and domestic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931245
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-QI804-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110456385
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
