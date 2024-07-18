B-roll stringer of maintenance personnel from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 22, 2024. Bomber task force missions enable Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931229
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-KW266-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110455994
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance B-Roll from Bomber Task Force 24-4, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.