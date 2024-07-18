Bomber Task Force 24-4 Day One B-Roll

B-roll stringer from the initial landing of a B-52H Stratofortress, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|07.21.2024
|07.22.2024 11:08
|B-Roll
|931227
|240721-F-KW266-4001
|DOD_110455984
|00:00:36
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|1
|1
