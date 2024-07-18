Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    337th Engineer Battalion change of command

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    The 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap July 20 during which Lt. Col. John Felts relinquished command of the battalion to Maj. Justin Wolfe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931155
    VIRIN: 240720-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110454760
    Length: 00:32:25
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

