337th Engineer Battalion change of command

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - The 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade held a change of command ceremony here July 20, 2024 as Lt. Col. John C. Felts relinquished command of the battalion to Maj. Justin M. Wolfe.



Following the traditional passing of the unit colors, Felts addressed his formation for the last time as battalion commander. "I am grateful for the time I had as commander of this great organization," Felts began, "but I am sad that I have to give up what has been the best job I have had in my years of service to the Army."



Felts has commanded the battalion for the last three years, from June 2021 through June 2024. In that time, the battalion deployed the 228th Engineer Company, a vertical construction unit, to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. The 192nd Fire Fighting Detachment was deployed to Bulgaria and Romania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



"This is a very dynamic and diverse organization that can be very challenging to lead," said Col. Brad Pierson, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander. "John, you've done an outstanding job and I appreciate everything you've done to continue to move this battalion forward."



Felts then spoke of his confidence in his successor.



"I am blessed to be handing this battalion over to another great leader, Maj. Justin Wolfe," Felts said. "He is the right leader for the job and has the expertise, judgement, and temperament to take this battalion forward as it prepares for a whole new set of challenges both domestic and abroad."



Wolfe is no stranger to the 337th Engineer Battalion. He previously served as the unit's executive and administrative officer from 2015 through 2019.



"It is with great honor and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today as the incoming commander of the 337th," said Wolfe to the audience. "I am both humbled and privileged to assume this role and to lead such a distinguished group of men and women. This battalion has an incredible history, and I look forward to being able to add to its legacy."



Wolfe went on to thank the Soldiers of the battalion for their dedication, hard work and commitment, promising to give his best every day to support and lead his Soldiers.



"I know we made a great decision with Justin as the incoming commander," said Pierson. "I look forward to your leadership across this battalion, and I look forward to working with you to move this battalion forward into the future."

