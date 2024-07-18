Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwestern Division Change of Command

    BONNEVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by John McDaniel 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Brig. Gen. William C. “Bill” Hannan, Jr. assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division in a ceremony at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River, June 28, 2024. Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps, who led the division since 2021, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. William Graham, deputy Chief of Engineers and deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Graham immediately turned command over to Hannan during the traditional military change of command ceremony.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 14:44
    Length: 00:52:39
    Location: BONNEVILLE, OREGON, US

