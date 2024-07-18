Northwestern Division Change of Command

Brig. Gen. William C. “Bill” Hannan, Jr. assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division in a ceremony at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River, June 28, 2024. Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps, who led the division since 2021, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. William Graham, deputy Chief of Engineers and deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Graham immediately turned command over to Hannan during the traditional military change of command ceremony.
Change of Command Ceremony
Army Corps of Engineers