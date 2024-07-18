Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Defender 24 maintenance b-roll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Members from the U.S., Germany, France and Spanish Air Forces participated in Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8-18, 2024. As part of a months-long deployment in the Indo-Pacific, known as Pacific Skies 24, AD24 is the first stop for the trinational Future Combat Air System of Germany, France and Spain. AD24 is a field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions to bolster relationships, generate mission readiness and project power for a total force approach to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 21:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930995
    VIRIN: 240718-F-VG726-1001
    Filename: DOD_110449996
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Stronger Together
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    ReadyAF
    Arctic Defender
    Pacific Skies 24
    AD24

