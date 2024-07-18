Arctic Defender 24 maintenance b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the U.S., Germany, France and Spanish Air Forces participated in Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8-18, 2024. As part of a months-long deployment in the Indo-Pacific, known as Pacific Skies 24, AD24 is the first stop for the trinational Future Combat Air System of Germany, France and Spain. AD24 is a field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions to bolster relationships, generate mission readiness and project power for a total force approach to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)