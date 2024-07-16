124nd Wing unveils novel F-15EX Eagle II Aircraft

The 142nd Wing officially unveiled their novel aircraft, the F-15EX Eagle II, during a public ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base on July 12, 2024. The Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing is the first operational unit to field the F-15EX.
