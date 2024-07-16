Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124nd Wing unveils novel F-15EX Eagle II Aircraft

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    The 142nd Wing officially unveiled their novel aircraft, the F-15EX Eagle II, during a public ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base on July 12, 2024. The Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing is the first operational unit to field the F-15EX.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 17:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930983
    VIRIN: 240712-Z-SP577-1001
    Filename: DOD_110449788
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Wing
    F-15EX
    F-15EX Eagle II

