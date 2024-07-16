BASH 101 - Surveys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the BASH101 video series. This series will focus on topics related to the Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard team’s goal of preserving war fighting capabilities through the reduction of wildlife hazards to aircraft operations. Wildlife Surveys are an essential tool for identifying wildlife hazards, which provide leadership with data to evaluate the effectiveness of their BASH program and help them determine where they can focus limited resources to reduce risks.