BASH 101 - Surveys

Welcome to the BASH101 video series. This series will focus on topics related to the Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard team’s goal of preserving war fighting capabilities through the reduction of wildlife hazards to aircraft operations. Wildlife Surveys are an essential tool for identifying wildlife hazards, which provide leadership with data to evaluate the effectiveness of their BASH program and help them determine where they can focus limited resources to reduce risks.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 12:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930944
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-MJ378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110448999
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
