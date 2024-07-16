Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BASH 101 - Surveys

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Welcome to the BASH101 video series. This series will focus on topics related to the Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard team’s goal of preserving war fighting capabilities through the reduction of wildlife hazards to aircraft operations. Wildlife Surveys are an essential tool for identifying wildlife hazards, which provide leadership with data to evaluate the effectiveness of their BASH program and help them determine where they can focus limited resources to reduce risks.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 12:10
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    BASH
    wildlife surveys
    aviaition safety

