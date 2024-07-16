Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Restoration at RIMPAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Teams from the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 18 and the Republic of Korea Naval Construction Battalion (NMCB) 2 partner together to repair and place a 7 inch 20x40 concrete pad on Ford Island, Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 11. The Defense Logistics Agency contracts for the cement, and the NMCB teams provide the skilled capability and a proficiency to respond. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency) #RIMPAC2024

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930898
    VIRIN: 240711-D-LU733-3501
    Filename: DOD_110447811
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Restoration at RIMPAC, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RIMPAC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download