Legal Services Support Section holds Naturalization Seminar | B-Roll

U.S. Marines with the Legal Services Support Section, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, host a naturalization seminar for Marines and their families on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2024. The monthly seminar provides an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and learn the steps required to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 01:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930794
|VIRIN:
|240716-M-JR395-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110445453
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
