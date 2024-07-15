Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legal Services Support Section holds Naturalization Seminar | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the Legal Services Support Section, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, host a naturalization seminar for Marines and their families on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2024. The monthly seminar provides an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and learn the steps required to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 01:31
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    naturalization
    seminar
    MCIPAC
    Legal Service Support Section
    Immigration
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

