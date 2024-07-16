U.S. Coast Guard/Mexico Participate in Urban Search and Rescue Exercise During RIMPAC 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combined forces from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team and Mexican Navy's Urban Search and Rescue Team practice urban search and rescue operations, simulating a flooded community after a hurricane as part of Exercise of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2024. The Defense Logistics Agency is behind the scenes supporting the USCG and other other services participating in RIMPAC with thousands of items including fuel so they can keep moving the mission. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.