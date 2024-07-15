Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base's first MCA rodeo training (B-roll)

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Airlift Wing hosted its first Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo training at Tama Hills, Japan, on June 28, 2024. This training is essential as the U.S. Air Force transitions to employing smaller teams capable of performing a broader range of duties with limited resources in contested locations (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930674
    VIRIN: 240628-F-ZV099-7097
    Filename: DOD_110442866
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PACAF
    interoperability
    Readiness
    Allies and Partners
    Multi-Capable Airmen
    Free and open Ind-Pacific

