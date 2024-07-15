The 374th Airlift Wing hosted its first Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo training at Tama Hills, Japan, on June 28, 2024. This training is essential as the U.S. Air Force transitions to employing smaller teams capable of performing a broader range of duties with limited resources in contested locations (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930674
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-ZV099-7097
|Filename:
|DOD_110442866
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base's first MCA rodeo training (B-roll), by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
