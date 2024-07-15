U.S. Marines disembark Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 21:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930670
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110442833
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACVs Arrives in Okinawa, by PO1 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.