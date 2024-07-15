ACVs Arrives in Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines disembark Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)