    ACVs Arrives in Okinawa

    JAPAN

    07.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines disembark Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930670
    VIRIN: 240716-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442833
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, ACVs Arrives in Okinawa, by PO1 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    USMC
    4th Marine Regiment
    Amphibious Combat Vehicle

