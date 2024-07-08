Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Sharpening Skills: Malaysian Army Demonstrates Techniques at Exercise Keris Strike 24

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Melanie Adames 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Malaysian Army service member demonstrates how to fashion a sharpening stone holder and sharpen a machete at the Survival Village training site during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia July 1, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first trilateral exercise including the Malaysian Armed Forces, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and the Australian Defence Forces.
    (U.S. Army video by SSG Christopher Scott)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930549
    VIRIN: 070124-A-UR014-1003
    Filename: DOD_110440843
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    This work, Sharpening Skills: Malaysian Army Demonstrates Techniques at Exercise Keris Strike 24, by SFC Melanie Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Keris Strike
    KS24
    Survival Village

