Sharpening Skills: Malaysian Army Demonstrates Techniques at Exercise Keris Strike 24

A Malaysian Army service member demonstrates how to fashion a sharpening stone holder and sharpen a machete at the Survival Village training site during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia July 1, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first trilateral exercise including the Malaysian Armed Forces, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and the Australian Defence Forces.

(U.S. Army video by SSG Christopher Scott)