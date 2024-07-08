USS Minnesota Begins Sea Trials

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930470" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) begins sea trials as it transits Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. Minnesota entered an extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) almost 25 months ago. During the maintenance period, the shipyard and crew performed tank blasting and coating, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs, modernization upgrades and made enhancements to mechanical and electrical systems. Following certification, the crew will work together to maintain readiness and is scheduled to homeport shift to Guam later in the year. PHNSY & IMF is the largest, most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)