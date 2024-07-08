Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minnesota Begins Sea Trials

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) begins sea trials as it transits Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. Minnesota entered an extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) almost 25 months ago. During the maintenance period, the shipyard and crew performed tank blasting and coating, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs, modernization upgrades and made enhancements to mechanical and electrical systems. Following certification, the crew will work together to maintain readiness and is scheduled to homeport shift to Guam later in the year. PHNSY & IMF is the largest, most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930470
    VIRIN: 240620-N-VN697-8597
    Filename: DOD_110438724
    Length: 00:03:43
    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, USS Minnesota Begins Sea Trials, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783)

    TAGS

    sea trials
    NAVSEA
    USS Minnesota
    PHNSY & IMF

