Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Completes USS Minnesota Submarine Maintenance

Photo By Claudia LaMantia | The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) is towed to begin sea...... read more read more Photo By Claudia LaMantia | The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) is towed to begin sea trials while it passes Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. Minnesota entered an extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) almost 25 months ago. During the maintenance period, the shipyard and crew performed tank blasting and coating, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs, modernization upgrades and made enhancements to mechanical and electrical systems. Following certification, the crew will work together to maintain readiness and is scheduled to homeport shift to Guam later in the year. PHNSY & IMF is the largest, most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) workforce successfully completed an extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) of USS Minnesota (SSN 783) July 3 delivering the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine back to the fleet.



“The project team excelled at engaging the correct personnel to resolve issues and collaboratively work with pertinent players to accomplish the goals,” said Kohnsavanh, Phommavong, project superintendent, PHNSY & IMF. “They rallied around each other and cohesively communicated, coordinated, and motivated each other day in and day out, taking challenges head-on. I am so proud of the way the team developed into what we are today.”



Minnesota began its maintenance period almost 25 months ago. During that time, more than 20,000 individual jobs were required to keep the boat fit for service. The availability completed following the submarine’s successful sea trials and certification.



“The best part of the evolution was seeing the ship come back to life. I reported to Minnesota on the blocks in Dry Dock 2 with systems taken apart, temporary lighting everywhere, and openings cut into the hull,” said Cdr. Isaac M. Pelt, commander, USS Minnesota.



For 15 and a half months maintenance crews worked in the dry dock, then Minnesota was moved pier-side where the rest of the work was completed. Prior to being certified as seaworthy and ready to return to the fleet the submarine was taken out on sea trials for testing.



“A large portion of the crew, who brought the ship into the shipyard had transferred. A new crew took the ship to sea and safely tested all our systems with shipyard engineers, verifying the amazing work done by Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and several other agencies. The long hours of training and qualifications along with testing and coordination paid off as we validated Minnesota was ready to return to operations in the Pacific Fleet,” said Pelt.



The Navy’s submarine force has unique access to a critical undersea domain. The ability to rapidly deploy is a key component to the Pacific Fleet’s ability to respond to crisis and conflict throughout the Indo-Pacific region. While underway, the submarines are conducting combat readiness training and employing undersea warfare capabilities in support of a wide-range of missions. The shipyard’s ability to complete complex maintenance operations and deliver submarines back to the fleet on time, ensures that our submarine force remains ready and responsive for any tasking.



Minnesota, homeported at the historic submarine piers in Pearl Harbor, was commissioned on Sep. 7, 2013, and is the third U.S. Navy ship to share the name of the North Star State. Minnesota has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors, and can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. Its location places it about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.



-30-