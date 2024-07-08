Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilateral RADR training strengthens USAF, JASDF alliance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRUMA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force conducted bilateral rapid airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. This training fostered an environment where U.S. Air Force and JASDF members could learn from one another through sharing RADR methods. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930361
    VIRIN: 240712-F-PM645-1009
    Filename: DOD_110437021
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: IRUMA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral RADR training strengthens USAF, JASDF alliance, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CES
    USAF
    JASDF
    Iruma AB
    RADR
    Rapid Air Field Damage Repair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT