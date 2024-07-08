Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Completes Southern Seas 2024

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington's (CVN 73) completion of its South American deployment. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries through the U.S. Southern area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:51
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    USS George Washington
    reel
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

