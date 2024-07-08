George Washington Completes Southern Seas 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video showcasing Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington's (CVN 73) completion of its South American deployment. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries through the U.S. Southern area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)