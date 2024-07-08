Col. Micheal Tumlin, commander of 10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade speaks during the brigade change of responsibility Fort Drum, New York, July 11, 2024. Leaders and Soldiers bid farewell to outgoing command sergeant major, and welcome the incoming command sergeant major during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930348
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-AO831-7342
|Filename:
|DOD_110436380
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
