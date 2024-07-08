10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility July 11, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson, outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the commander of 10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade speaks during the brigade change of responsibility Fort Drum, New York, July 11, 2024. The ceremony is an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to say farewell to the outgoing senior enlisted advisor and welcome the incoming senior enlisted advisor for the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)