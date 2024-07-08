5TH ANGLICO Marines partner with VMFA-242 for Close Air Support Training

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, takeoff from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 8-9, 2024. The urban Close Air Support (CAS) training allowed 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and CAS in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|07.07.2024
|07.11.2024 03:24
|B-Roll
|930265
|240708-M-LO454-1001
|DOD_110434489
|00:06:46
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|1
