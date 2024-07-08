Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5TH ANGLICO Marines partner with VMFA-242 for Close Air Support Training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, takeoff from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 8-9, 2024. The urban Close Air Support (CAS) training allowed 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and CAS in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 03:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930265
    VIRIN: 240708-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434489
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    CAS
    5th Anglico
    1st MAW
    JSDF
    MAG12
    VMFA-242

