US, JASDF RADR training

The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force conducted bilateral rapid airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. This training fostered an environment where U.S. Air Force and JASDF members could learn from one another through sharing RADR methods. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
06.18.2024
|07.10.2024 21:33
|Video Productions
|930252
|240711-F-PM645-1003
|DOD_110434319
|00:02:07
IRUMA AIR BASE, SAITAMA, JP
|1
|1
