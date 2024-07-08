US, JASDF RADR training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force conducted bilateral rapid airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. This training fostered an environment where U.S. Air Force and JASDF members could learn from one another through sharing RADR methods. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)