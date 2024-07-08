240115-N-YK120-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN ( January 15, 2024) Public service announcement about ship etiquette on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), January 15. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 12:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930203
|VIRIN:
|240115-N-YK120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110433001
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Too Many Bergs, by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
