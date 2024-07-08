All-Army Women's Rugby Team attend practice session with Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The All-Army Women’s Rugby Team attended one of the final practice sessions for the United States Women’s Rugby Sevens Olympic Team in San Diego. During this session, the team had the opportunity to watch the Women’s Eagles scrimmage the USA Men’s Rugby U20 team. At the conclusion of practice, the teams came together for an amazing meet and greet.



The All-Army athletes had an opportunity to introduce themselves, ask questions and received an inspirational pump-up speech from Team USA captain Naya Tapper.



Additionally, the 2024 All-Army Captains presented former All-Army and current WCAP athlete Capt. Samantha Sullivan, who will play for Team USA, with a signed card and good luck gift from the team.



The All-Army women will compete in the 2024 Armed Forces Sports Rugby Championship on July 12-13 in San Diego.



We Are The #ArmysHome #PeopleFirst #SoldierAthlete #Paris2024