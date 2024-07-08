Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster Festival 2024 | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Status of Forces Agreement members and Japanese locals enjoy Camp Foster Festival together on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan July 6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosted this open gate event to bring local residents and SOFA Members together during the Fourth of July weekend. The festival featured live entertainment, food trucks, rock climbing, zip lining, and other activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930156
    VIRIN: 240706-M-VN506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110432213
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Festival
    Foster
    Concert
    4th of July
    SOFA

