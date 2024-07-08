Camp Foster Festival 2024 | B-Roll

Status of Forces Agreement members and Japanese locals enjoy Camp Foster Festival together on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan July 6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosted this open gate event to bring local residents and SOFA Members together during the Fourth of July weekend. The festival featured live entertainment, food trucks, rock climbing, zip lining, and other activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930156
|VIRIN:
|240706-M-VN506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110432213
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
