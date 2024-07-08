Camp Foster Festival 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Status of Forces Agreement members and Japanese locals enjoy Camp Foster Festival together on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan July 6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosted this open gate event to bring local residents and SOFA Members together during the Fourth of July weekend. The festival featured live entertainment, food trucks, rock climbing, zip lining, and other activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb and Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)