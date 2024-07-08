Rain Can't Stop Forces at Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud

A little rain did not stop members of the Malaysian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Malaysian citizens from enjoying a static display event during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, June 30, 2024.This is the 29th iteration of Keris Strike and the exercise aims to strengthen the partnership between the three nations.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)
