Rain Can't Stop Forces at Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A little rain did not stop members of the Malaysian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Malaysian citizens from enjoying a static display event during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, June 30, 2024.This is the 29th iteration of Keris Strike and the exercise aims to strengthen the partnership between the three nations.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)