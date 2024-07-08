Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain Can't Stop Forces at Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud

    MALAYSIA

    06.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Teresa Cantero 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A little rain did not stop members of the Malaysian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, Australian Army, and Malaysian citizens from enjoying a static display event during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, June 30, 2024.This is the 29th iteration of Keris Strike and the exercise aims to strengthen the partnership between the three nations.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930140
    VIRIN: 063024-A-UR014-1001
    Filename: DOD_110431584
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MY

    This work, Rain Can't Stop Forces at Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, by SGT Teresa Cantero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    Keris Strike 24
    KS24

