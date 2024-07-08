Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    B-roll package of USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducting a mass casualty on the 2nd deck June 21st, 2024. Nimitz is in-port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy B-roll by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930084
    VIRIN: 240621-N-BI507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110430457
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Drill, by PO2 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Nimitz
    Mass Casualty Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT