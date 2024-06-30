Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll- Utah National Guard Supports Stadium of Fire 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    PROVO, Utah -- Members of the Utah Army National Guard supported the annual Stadium of Fire event at Brigham Young University, July 4, 2024. Members of the 145th Field Artillery Battalion fired three 75 mm howitzer cannons to help kick of the event. (Utah National Guard video by Ileen Kennedy & Robert Harnden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929886
    VIRIN: 240704-Z-DA103-7001
    Filename: DOD_110426935
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: PROVO, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll- Utah National Guard Supports Stadium of Fire 2024, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Provo
    Utah National Guard
    4th of July
    Brigham Young University
    145th Field Artillery
    Stadium of Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT