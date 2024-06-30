PROVO, Utah -- Members of the Utah Army National Guard supported the annual Stadium of Fire event at Brigham Young University, July 4, 2024. Members of the 145th Field Artillery Battalion fired three 75 mm howitzer cannons to help kick of the event. (Utah National Guard video by Ileen Kennedy & Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929886
|VIRIN:
|240704-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110426935
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|PROVO, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll- Utah National Guard Supports Stadium of Fire 2024, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT