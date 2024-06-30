Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in honor of Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929857
    Filename: DOD_110426018
    Length: 00:43:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in honor of Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Induction Ceremony
    AMVID
    MOH Shadrach-Wilson

