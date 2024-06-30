Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) conduct a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes, relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 3, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)