    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) conduct a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes, relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 3, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929821
    VIRIN: 240703-M-EN170-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110425318
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosts change of command ceremony, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Arizona
    change of command
    H&HS
    MCAS Yuma

