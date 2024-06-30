Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) conduct a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes, relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 3, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
