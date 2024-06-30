2024 TACP Memorial Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron and 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, as well as other guardsmen, active duty, retired military, and civilians alike, participated in the 13th Annual TACP Association Memorial Challenge June 27-28. The event, comprised of a 24-hour run and various strength related challenges, honors the sacrifice and commitment of Tactical Air Control Party, Special Warfare Mission Support, and their families.