    2024 TACP Memorial Challenge

    MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Airman Jordaan Kvale 

    194th Wing

    Members of the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron and 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, as well as other guardsmen, active duty, retired military, and civilians alike, participated in the 13th Annual TACP Association Memorial Challenge June 27-28. The event, comprised of a 24-hour run and various strength related challenges, honors the sacrifice and commitment of Tactical Air Control Party, Special Warfare Mission Support, and their families.

    TAGS

    TACP
    fitness
    116th ASOS
    24-hour run
    5th ASOS
    memorial challenge

