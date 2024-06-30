Members of the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron and 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, as well as other guardsmen, active duty, retired military, and civilians alike, participated in the 13th Annual TACP Association Memorial Challenge June 27-28. The event, comprised of a 24-hour run and various strength related challenges, honors the sacrifice and commitment of Tactical Air Control Party, Special Warfare Mission Support, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929787
|VIRIN:
|240628-Z-ES212-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424528
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 TACP Memorial Challenge, by Amn Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
