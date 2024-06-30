Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-12 Cav conducts Tank Gunnery in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Kali Ecton 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company and Bravo ‘Bad Bet’ Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct a Table IV gunnery exercise utilizing the M1A2 Abrams Tank at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2024. Tank Crews conduct these exercises to ensure the Abrams are fully functional and fit to fight. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kali Ecton)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929753
    VIRIN: 240702-A-BF932-4735
    Filename: DOD_110424220
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

