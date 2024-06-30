2-12 Cav conducts Tank Gunnery in Poland

Troopers assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company and Bravo ‘Bad Bet’ Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct a Table IV gunnery exercise utilizing the M1A2 Abrams Tank at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2024. Tank Crews conduct these exercises to ensure the Abrams are fully functional and fit to fight. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kali Ecton)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929753
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-BF932-4735
|Filename:
|DOD_110424220
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
