    374th Airlift Wing Hosts First Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo Training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Airlift Wing brought together Airmen from various career fields for Yokota Air Base's first multi-capable Airmen rodeo training at Tama Hills, Japan, on June 28, 2024. This training is essential as the Air Force transitions to employing smaller teams capable of performing a broader range of duties with limited resources in contested locations globally. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929681
    VIRIN: 240628-F-ZV099-5847
    Filename: DOD_110423617
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing Hosts First Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo Training, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Readiness
    MCA
    374th Airlift Wing
    multi-capable Airmen

