374th Airlift Wing Hosts First Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo Training

The 374th Airlift Wing brought together Airmen from various career fields for Yokota Air Base's first multi-capable Airmen rodeo training at Tama Hills, Japan, on June 28, 2024. This training is essential as the Air Force transitions to employing smaller teams capable of performing a broader range of duties with limited resources in contested locations globally. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
