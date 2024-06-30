U.S. Air Force 18th Air Support Operations Group Tactical Air Control Party teams compete in Dragon Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 18-20, 2024. Dragon Challenge is an annual 18th ASOG best team competition for TACP and their special warfare mission support personnel where they are tested on deployment-related capabilities, physical fitness, and tactical expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929647
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-JO760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422867
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th ASOG TACP teams compete in Dragon Challenge 2024, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT