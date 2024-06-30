Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th ASOG TACP teams compete in Dragon Challenge 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force 18th Air Support Operations Group Tactical Air Control Party teams compete in Dragon Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 18-20, 2024. Dragon Challenge is an annual 18th ASOG best team competition for TACP and their special warfare mission support personnel where they are tested on deployment-related capabilities, physical fitness, and tactical expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929647
    VIRIN: 240702-F-JO760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422867
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 18th ASOG TACP teams compete in Dragon Challenge 2024, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Air Control Party
    TACP
    Competition
    Best Team
    18th ASOG
    Dragon Challenge

