    Dayton Air Show 2024

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show celebrates 50 years of air shows in the birthplace of aviation at Dayton International Airport, Ohio, June 22, 2024. The air show featured a lineup of aerial performers and aircraft ground displays.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929624
    VIRIN: 240622-F-NN123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422038
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OHIO, US

    TAGS

    WPAFB
    Wright-Patt
    Col Dustin Richards
    CenterPoint Energy Air Show

