U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Chapman discusses why Tactical Combat Casualty Care is such an integral part of training service members for the future fight, Jun. 14, 2024. The training simulated real-world scenarios where teams had to learn skills in order to render aid to downed teammates in the battlefield. TCCC was developed by the DoD's Defense Health Agency to prepare service members to perform trauma care during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force multimedia by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929478
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-MJ338-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110419701
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mastering Life-Saving Skills with Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT