    Mastering Life-Saving Skills with Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Chapman discusses why Tactical Combat Casualty Care is such an integral part of training service members for the future fight, Jun. 14, 2024. The training simulated real-world scenarios where teams had to learn skills in order to render aid to downed teammates in the battlefield. TCCC was developed by the DoD's Defense Health Agency to prepare service members to perform trauma care during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force multimedia by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929478
    VIRIN: 240614-F-MJ338-1001
    Filename: DOD_110419701
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Mastering Life-Saving Skills with Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    Air Force
    JBLE
    633 MDG

