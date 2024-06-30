Mastering Life-Saving Skills with Tactical Combat Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Chapman discusses why Tactical Combat Casualty Care is such an integral part of training service members for the future fight, Jun. 14, 2024. The training simulated real-world scenarios where teams had to learn skills in order to render aid to downed teammates in the battlefield. TCCC was developed by the DoD's Defense Health Agency to prepare service members to perform trauma care during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force multimedia by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)