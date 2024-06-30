When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Terrance Taylor (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Terrance Taylor loves his job as a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Customer Support Representative. He's a retired Navy Chief and feels very strongly about providing the best support possible to his customers. Terrance says it's all about supporting those who work hard to support America's freedom. “When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil