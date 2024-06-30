Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Terrance Taylor (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Terrance Taylor loves his job as a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Customer Support Representative. He's a retired Navy Chief and feels very strongly about providing the best support possible to his customers. Terrance says it's all about supporting those who work hard to support America's freedom. “When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929449
    VIRIN: 240702-D-LU733-1523
    PIN: 505883-C
    Filename: DOD_110419437
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

