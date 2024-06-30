Terrance Taylor loves his job as a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Customer Support Representative. He's a retired Navy Chief and feels very strongly about providing the best support possible to his customers. Terrance says it's all about supporting those who work hard to support America's freedom. “When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 12:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929449
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-LU733-1523
|PIN:
|505883-C
|Filename:
|DOD_110419437
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Terrance Taylor (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
