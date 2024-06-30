(BROLL) USAG Poland Welcomes New Commander

Col. Jesse Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland from Col. Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, June 28, 2024. Established on March 21, 2023, USAG Poland supports 7,500 American Soldiers across 11 sites, delivering quality infrastructure and services to ensure V Corps readiness and stands as the ‘Army’s Home on the Eastern Flank.’ (U.S. Department of Defense video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|06.28.2024
|07.01.2024 08:51
|B-Roll
|929420
|240628-A-MI845-7912
|DOD_110418896
|00:02:40
|POZNAN, PL
|2
|2
