Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (BROLL) USAG Poland Welcomes New Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Staff Sgt. Krystal England

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Col. Jesse Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland from Col. Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, June 28, 2024. Established on March 21, 2023, USAG Poland supports 7,500 American Soldiers across 11 sites, delivering quality infrastructure and services to ensure V Corps readiness and stands as the ‘Army’s Home on the Eastern Flank.’ (U.S. Department of Defense video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929420
    VIRIN: 240628-A-MI845-7912
    Filename: DOD_110418896
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (BROLL) USAG Poland Welcomes New Commander, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Target News Europe
    USAG Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT