Team Air Force competing in the Bronze Medal Sitting Volleyball Championship game during the 2024 Warrior Games. B-Roll captured June 30, 2024
The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929352
|VIRIN:
|240630-O-XX948-5390
|PIN:
|240630-D
|Filename:
|DOD_110418138
|Length:
|00:07:15
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball Bronze Medal Game | Team Air Force | B-Roll Package, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT