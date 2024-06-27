When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Chanita Darville (emblem)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Customer Logistics Site Specialist, Chanita Darville, goes above and beyond to support the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA. She served in the Navy and understands how critical it is for DLA to efficiently provide the shipyard with the material and services their team needs to accomplish their maintenance mission. Chanita loves that she is able to give back to the military who are protecting the United States. “When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil